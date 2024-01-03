NBA: 7 League-altering storylines that will dominate 2024 calendar year
Seven storylines that will end up dominating the 2024 calendar year in the NBA.
Victor Wembanyama's rise to NBA stardom
During the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama emerged as the next projected generational talent that was going to take the league by storm. While he's been a bit inconsistent throughout his rookie season, it's tough to say that Wemby has been a disappointment. Wemby may not be dominating the NBA just yet, but he's doing things that no other rookie in NBA history has ever done this early in his career.
The skill set he possesses and what he's able to do at his size is unprecedented. So much so that recently, Joel Embiid gave voice to the fact that he has the talent and skill set to either play on the perimeter like Kevin Durant or to play in the interior like himself. That's not what anyone has said about any other player in NBA history.
Wemby still has a long way to go before he's a finished product and reaches the generational mark as a player and his journey from the second half of this season to the start of next year is going to be one of the biggest storylines in the Association this calendar year.