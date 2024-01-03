NBA: 7 League-altering storylines that will dominate 2024 calendar year
Seven storylines that will end up dominating the 2024 calendar year in the NBA.
The end of NBA dynasties
The start of something new generally equates to the end of something old. In the NBA this season, with the rise of young players and young teams, there's an argument to be made that we're starting to see the beginning of the end of some of the household names and franchises. The Golden State Warriors dynasty appears to be on its last legs if it isn't already flamed out and the Los Angeles Lakers appear to be another team in need of big change if they're going to work their way up in the Western Conference standings.
With how the roster stands at the moment, it's hard to envision how the Warriors are going to climb out of this early-season hole that they find themselves in. Especially considering that both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, on most nights, are more liability than an asset for the team.
A team that was once considered the most unstoppable force in the league is no longer feared. They're no longer the young, hot trend in the NBA. Father Time is knocking on the door and the Warriors as we knew them are no more.