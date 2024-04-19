NBA: 9 Bold and league-altering predictions heading into the playoffs
Making nine bold and league-altering predictions heading into the NBA Playoffs.
The Milwaukee Bucks will lose to the Indiana Pacers in the first round; Giannis will not play a game
At what may be described as the most interesting first-round series in the Eastern Conference, I predict that the Milwaukee Bucks will lose to the Indiana Pacers in round 1. Adding to this prediction, I think there's also a very good chance that Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't end up playing in this series. There's no strong indication of when Giannis will be back from his calf injury but I'd have to imagine the Bucks are going to play it safe. The last thing Milwaukee needs is for Giannis to rush back only to tear his Achilles. Because of that, the Bucks will play it safe and hope that Damian Lillard can lead the Bucks to this first-round win.
I just believe the Pacers are a lot more dangerous than many are willing to admit. With one of the best offenses in the league, I don't believe Milwaukee is going to have enough firepower to keep up with Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.
One storyline that no one seems to be talking about for the Bucks is how much Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez have aged this season. On the national stage, the Bucks won't be able to keep that secret anymore.