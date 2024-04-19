NBA: 9 Bold and league-altering predictions heading into the playoffs
Making nine bold and league-altering predictions heading into the NBA Playoffs.
The Orlando Magic will beat the Cleveland Cavaliers
The one series that isn't getting much attention, the first-round NBA Playoff matchup between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers, has the potential to be one of the best series from a strictly basketball perspective. They may not have the big names but both the Cavs and Magic have had stellar seasons to hang their hats on. Interestingly enough, these are also two teams that seem to be trending in opposite directions as the start of the NBA Playoffs approaches.
Since February 12, the Cavs are just 13-18. Over the last few weeks of the season, the Cavs lost nine of their last 14 heading in. Since January 31, the Magic are 23-12. They had a bit of a rough patch to close the season but it's clear the Magic have been the better team of late. And you can't help but wonder how much of a factor that will play in this series.
Despite their inexperience, I predict the Magic aren't going to know any better and will upset the Cavs in the first round. I don't believe Orlando's inexperience will matter all that much considering Cleveland isn't that experienced in their own right. This should be a fun series, with the Magic pulling through in the end.