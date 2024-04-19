NBA: 9 Bold and league-altering predictions heading into the playoffs
Making nine bold and league-altering predictions heading into the NBA Playoffs.
Jalen Williams will have his "I'm here" moment for the Oklahoma City Thunder
Outside of Oklahoma City, there aren't many who have been watching closely what the Thunder have been able to do this season. OKC is heading into the NBA Playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and aside from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, there aren't many other players on this roster that have gotten their deserved credit. As the national audience is going to get a closer look at the Thunder, I predict Jalen Williams is going to be introduced to the vast majority during OKC's playoff run.
Williams is coming off a season in which he averaged 19 points, five assists, and four rebounds on 54 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from 3-point range. As the Thunder attempt to make a deep playoff run, they're going to rely on Williams plenty with most defensive game plans centered around SGA.
And he's going to answer the call, as he's done time and time again this season. If Williams isn't a household name yet as a budding star, that's going to change during this playoff run.