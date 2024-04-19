NBA: 9 Bold and league-altering predictions heading into the playoffs
Making nine bold and league-altering predictions heading into the NBA Playoffs.
The New York Knicks will make the Eastern Conference Finals
Looking at the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, there isn't a ton to love aside from the Boston Celtics. Boston looks like world-beaters and after that, there doesn't seem much you can rely on. The Milwaukee Bucks have their injury concerns; and even if they were healthy, they've been incredibly inconsistent this season. The Cleveland Cavaliers have been playing bad basketball for the past two months and the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers are likely 1-2 years too early.
Of the favorites, that leaves the New York Knicks. Even though they have a tough first-round matchup, I predict this is a team that is going to make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Even without Julius Randle on the floor, the Knicks have been playing great basketball with OG Anunoby in the lineup. Heading into the playoffs, he'll be healthy and should help the Knicks make a deep run.
New York is 20-3 with Anunoby in the lineup and has looked like the biggest threat to Boston in the last few weeks. They may not be ready to beat the Celtics in the conference finals, but the Knicks will be there.