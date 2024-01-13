NBA All-Star Game 2024: Predicting East and West All-Star rosters
What will the East and West rosters look like for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?
As 2024 begins, we can now look forward to All-Star weekend in February. There is enough of a sample size so far to be able to predict who may be the 24 players participating in the All-Star Game. As of today, these are the most likely candidates but so much can change within the next month or so. Let's get to the East roster.
Predicting the Eastern Conference All-Star roster
Starters:
Guard: Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton has been on a tear to start the year. He led his team to the first-ever In Season Tournament Finals game averaging 23.6 points and a league-leading 12.5 assists. The Pacers also lead the league in offensive rating because of the play of Haliburton.
Guard: Damian Lillard
The second guard spot in the Eastern Conference was a close call but Damian Lillard has the edge so far. The Milwaukee Bucks currently sit at the 2 seed in the east. Lillard is averaging just over 25 points per game. This is the first time in his career he is on a true contender and should continue this play into the postseason.
Frontcourt: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Not much needs to be said for Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is still playing at an MVP and Defensive Player of the Year level. He is averaging 31 points and 11 rebounds while shooting over 60 percent from the field.
Frontcourt: Joel Embiid
You can say the same for Joel Embiid as I did for Giannis. The reigning MVP is continuing his production from last year into this season averaging 34 points and 11 rebounds so far. He is a top 3 MVP candidate so far this season.
Frontcourt: Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum is currently leading the Celtics to the best record in the league so far this season. With averages of 27 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, the forward is among the top players in the world right now.