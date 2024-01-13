NBA All-Star Game 2024: Predicting East and West All-Star rosters
What will the East and West rosters look like for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?
Eastern Conference reserves:
Guard: Tyrese Maxey
Tyrese Maxey could easily be a starter this year but ultimately Lillard got the edge based on their team’s current record. Maxey is averaging career highs across the board with 26 points per game to go along with 6.6 assists. He has taken full advantage of the opportunity he has this season with Harden no longer being the primary ball handler.
Guard: Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell has led this Cavs team to a top 6 seed in the East despite all the injuries to Garland and Mobley so far and keeps them relevant. The 27-year-old guard is still among the best in the league averaging 27 points per game on the season.
Frontcourt: Paolo Banchero
Paolo Banchero has looked much better a year after his Rookie of the Year campaign last season. As it currently stands the Magic are in the playoff picture due to the production of the young forward. Averaging 23 points and seven rebounds on the season, Banchero should be in the All-Star Game in February.
Frontcourt: Julius Randle
After a slow start to the season, Julius Randle has found his footing and is starting to look like the All-Star from years past. Randle is averaging 24 points and 9 rebounds on the season and the Knicks should continue to win games led by Randle.
Frontcourt: Bam Adebayo
With injuries so far this season to Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo has been the leader of the team and keeping them in the playoff picture. He continues to look like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds on the season.
Wild Card: Jalen Brunson
There was a strong argument for Jalen Brunson to make it last year but ultimately fell short. However, this could be the year he makes his first all-star game. He continues to improve every season and after the Anunoby trade, has more time with the ball to facilitate for himself and others.
Wild Card: Trae Young
Despite the Hawks' struggles, Trae Young has remained productive on the offensive end. His defense will always raise red flags how ever his offense speaks for itself. He is currently averaging 28 points and 11 assists per game.