NBA All-Star Game 2024: Predicting East and West All-Star rosters
What will the East and West rosters look like for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?
Western Conference starters
Guard: Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic is continuing to put up video game numbers on a nightly basis. With averages of 33.6 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists, the guard is among the MVP discussions and a clear all-star starter.
Guard: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having a career year. He is averaging a very efficient 31.4 points per game while shooting 55 percent from the field. He has cemented himself as a true MVP candidate with the Thunder currently the 2 seed in the West.
Frontcourt: Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic is still arguably the best player in the world right now. The former two-time MVP is averaging a near triple-double with 25.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 9 assists per game while shooting 57 percent from the field.
Frontcourt: LeBron James
LeBron James continues to defy the odds with his production despite his age. The 39-year-old is still averaging 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, which nobody could have predicted five years ago. He led the Lakers to the first In Season Tournament Finals win. The team has struggled since then but James’ production has been consistent. This would be the 20th All-Star Game of his career.
Frontcourt: Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant at 35 is still playing at an All-NBA level. He is averaging 29.6 points per game amid the Suns' rough start to the season however there is plenty of time to turn it around with Bradley Beal now healthy. Expect to see him playing in the All-Star Game in February.