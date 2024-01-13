NBA All-Star Game 2024: Predicting East and West All-Star rosters
What will the East and West rosters look like for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?
Western Conference reserves:
Guard: Steph Curry
Despite the turmoil with the Warriors so far this season, Stephen Curry has remained the one constant in all of it. He is still playing at a top 10 level averaging 26.7 points on the season. There is a chance he could sneak into the starting lineup based on the fan vote but based on this season so far, Geilgeous-Alexander gets the edge for now.
Guard: Anthony Edwards
Edwards in year 4 is the best player on the number 1 seed in the west. He has fully broken out into a superstar in this league. He is averaging 26 points per game this year and there are no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Frontcourt: Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis has been playing arguably the best basketball of his career thus far while also being the healthiest in his career. He has only missed 2 games so far. He is averaging 25 points and 12 rebounds per game while shooting 56 percent from the field.
Frontcourt: Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard has always had injuries that would hold him back throughout the season but he has been healthy so far and looking like the player we remember from the 2019 finals team. The Clippers are a top 4 team in the West with Leonard averaging 24 points and 6 rebounds on the season.
Frontcourt: Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Athony Towns has looked great so far this season. Many people believed the Gobert-Towns pairing would never work but Towns’ production thus far is proving them wrong. He is averaging an efficient 22 points and nine rebounds on the season on the 1 seed in the west. He is very talented so as long as he stays healthy he has a strong chance to make the all-star roster come February.
Wild Card: DeAaron Fox
De'Aaron Fox continues to improve every season. The Sacramento Kings are currently the 5 seed in the West behind Fox’s 28 points per game and 5.8 assists. Fox and the Kings fully broke out last year and are continuing that success into this year.
Wild Card: James Harden
There were some mixed opinions on James Harden’s fit with the LA Clippers following the trade from the 76ers. While it did start off slow, it has looked like a home run trade. The Clippers are currently the 4 seed in the West right now and have won 16 of their last 19 games.
Harden has been a true facilitator for the other stars on the team averaging 17 points and eight assists on the season.