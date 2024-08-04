NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Golden State Warriors
Underrated: Brandin Podziemski
Over the last few years, the Golden State Warriors have emerged as one of the better developmental franchises in the NBA. One of their most recent finds is Brandin Podziemski. After showing some promising signs during his rookie season, I can't imagine we've seen the best of him yet.
As he prepares for his second season in the league, perhaps there's a greater reason why the Warriors refused to re-sign Klay Thompson this offseason. I have a feeling that after this season, Podziemski is going to be a much bigger name.
Overrated: Buddy Hield
When it was initially reported that the Golden State Warriors were signing Buddy Hield, it was a signing that was going to be easy to get excited about. However, at this point in his career, Hield's name carries more weight than his game. Because of that, he may be considered the most overrated player on the team.
In the right system, Hield could probably still be considered a good player. But he's no longer the player that the average fan probably believes he is.