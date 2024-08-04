NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Houston Rockets
Underrated: Jabari Smith Jr.
As somewhat of a forgotten player, Jabari Smith Jr. has been extremely consistent, productive, and durable through the first two seasons of his career thus far. He's only missed nine games in two years and even though he hasn't blossomed into the star that some believed he could be as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, he has shown some signs of major growth.
Heading into year 3, that will be the ultimate measurement of just how good he can be. Not having huge expectations on his shoulders has certainly helped him to this point.
Overrated: Jalen Green
It would not be an understatement to say that Jalen Green has been disappointing to begin his career. While he has flashed signs of potential, Green hasn't been consistent enough to the point where he's lived up to his billing as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Green is walking the fine line of being remembered as a draft bust.
Heading into his fourth season in the league, Green has some proving to do. If he's going to be considered a foundational piece of the Rockets moving forward, he has to make a big step forward this year.