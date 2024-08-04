NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Indiana Pacers
Underrated: Andrew Nembhard
With the run that the Indiana Pacers went to, which led them to the Eastern Conference Finals, the word is out on just how good Andrew Nembhard is. Awarded with a big payday this offseason, Nemby is no longer the lovable underdog. As he enters this next season, there will be expectations placed on his shoulders as well. But even then, the fact that we may not even have seen the best of Nemby just yet makes him the most underrated player on Indiana's roster.
However, I do believe that could end up changing after this season.
Overrated: Tyrese Haliburton
This may be a bold take, but I'm going to take this angle - Tyrese Haliburton is the most overrated player on the Indiana Pacers' roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. With how "big" of a name he is, which includes being named to the Olympic roster, he did leave much to be desired down the stretch for the Pacers.
Maybe we can end up chalking that up to injury but something did feel off with Haliburton's consistency last year. If that continues into this year, it'd be impossible to not consider Haliburton the most overrated player on the team.