NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
LA Clippers
Underrated: Norman Powell
In retooling their roster this offseason, there's no predicting how good or bad the LA Clippers will be this year. But no matter what happens, it's pretty safe to say that Norman Powell remains one of the more underrated players on their roster. He is one of the only consistent for the Clippers heading into the season, considering how much their two stars have struggled with injuries over the last few years.
If the Clippers came to a point where they were ready to reshuffle their roster, Powell would immediately emerge as one of the most highly sought-after players on the team.
Overrated: Terance Mann
Considering how much Terance Mann has been held out of trade talks over the last few years, it does look a bit silly looking back at perhaps how much the LA Clippers valued him. That's not to say that Mann isn't a good player. It's just that he never made that final leap in his development that perhaps many believed he would.
For now, considering how much he was previously valued by the team, Mann has to be considered a bit of an overrated players.