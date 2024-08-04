NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Los Angeles Lakers
Underrated: Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the few teams in the league that are consistently under the public's microscope. Naturally, it's going to be difficult to find an underrated player on this roster. However, if there is an underrated non-star on their roster, it has to be Rui Hachimura. This past season with the Lakers he was extremely efficient on offense and because of his size and athleticism, he continues to be a versatile player on the defensive end of the floor.
Hachimura isn't without faults, but he is one of the most overlooked players on the roster at the moment.
Overrated: Austin Reaves
Looking at their roster and of the players that haven't seemed to reach their potential thus far, I have to consider Austin Reaves as the most overrated player on their roster. Even though he was more productive this past season, Reaves didn't exactly make the jump to stardom that many expected him to make.
For as much as the Lakers value him in keeping him out of trade talks, you would think that Reaves is a certified star. He's far from that outside of Los Angeles.