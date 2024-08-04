NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Memphis Grizzlies
Underrated: Marcus Smart
It seems that at every stop Marcus Smart has ever had, he's been considered one of the most underrated players on the roster. It could be for many reasons, but Smart always seems to prove the masses wrong. His first season with the Memphis Grizzlies was cut short due to injury but with the return of Ja Morant, Smart is going to be set up to have another big season as a supporting star.
Smart is naturally going to be one of the most overlooked players on the roster but the impact he continuously has every night is not going taken for granted.
Overrated: Jaren Jackson Jr.
Jaren Jackson Jr. had a strong season this past year, but most of that was due to the team being decimated by injuries. Considering he's labeled as a foundational piece for the team, I'm not sure he's a worthy supporting star next to Ja Morant. He's a "great" defender but does leave much to be desired next to Morant as a No. 2 or 3 option. Maybe it's the fit that isn't the best for JJJ, but I believe he may be best on a new team.
For what the team asks him to be consistent, JJJ has to be considered an overrated player for a Memphis Grizzlies team that has not reached its ceiling under Morant yet.