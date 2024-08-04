NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Miami Heat
Underrated: Bam Adebayo
On a consistent basis, Bam Adebayo continues to be overlooked and undervalued. As arguably the best and most versatile frontcourt defender in the NBA, Bam never gets real consideration for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award, and with the strides he's made on the offensive end of the floor over the last few seasons, he's easily one of the best rising stars in the league.
Heading into this season, there's a good chance he is going to have the best year of his career to date. At this point, with how little the team improved this offseason, the Miami Heat are only going to go as far as Bam can take them.
Overrated: Tyler Herro
Whether it's his doing or not, Tyler Herro is the one player on the Miami Heat who is considered overrated. In fact, there's a belief that Herro might be one of the most overrated players in the league. At this point, you have to feel for him considering he's been asked to play out of his ability. For as talented as Herro on the offensive end of the floor, he's more of a supers sixth man than he is an everyday starter.
The Heat has tried to force him into such a role and it hasn't played out over the past couple of seasons. I don't think it's by coincidence that his best - and most impactful - season of his career came when he was a bench player.