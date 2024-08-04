NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Milwaukee Bucks
Underrated: Bobby Portis
Even though the Milwaukee Bucks may be open to trading him, I do believe that Bobby Portis is one of the most underrated players on their roster. What he's able to do with his size and athleticism is what many teams across the league envy at the power forward position. And off the bench, that's Portis' ideal role.
Portis may not be considered a big name but there's no question that he continues to play an important role for a Bucks team that will be trying to reemerge as championship contenders this season.
Overrated: Gary Trent Jr.
There's this sense across the league, which was evident during his free-agent process, that Gary Trent Jr. was valued by his team a bit more than what the rest of the league viewed him as. That's one of the bigger reasons why Trent had to settle for the minimum in an attempt to salvage his reputation across the league.
To a certain extent, Trent is an overrated player - and the rest of the league announced that with the lack of interest that there was in free agency for him. A good shooter, Trent leaves much to be desired as an all-around player.