NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Minnesota Timberwolves
Underrated: Naz Reid
Coming off another career year, Naz Reid maintains to be one of the most important players for the Minnesota Timberwolves moving forward. At this point, he remains one of the most underrated players in the league. If he continues to develop at this pace, the Wolves are going to have to find a way to give him starter minutes eventually.
Part of their amazing depth, the Wolves don't make the run to the Western Conference Finals without the contributions of Reid.
Overrated: Rudy Gobert
Rudy Gobert may be a big name and a perennial NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate, but he continues to leave much to be desired as a player who can play an impactful role for a championship team when it matters most. There have been too many times over the course of his career that he's been played off the court.
For a player as accomplished as Gobert is, I can't imagine that's a good trait to have. Because of that, Gobert is considered one of the most overrated teams in the league.