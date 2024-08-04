NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Boston Celtics
Underrated: Jrue Holiday
It shouldn't come as much of a surprise to see Jrue Holiday on this list as the Boston Celtics' most underrated player. But of all the moves that the Celtics made this past season, it seems as if the trade for Holiday often gets forgotten. And the work that he puts in for the Celtics on both ends of the floor every night is not something that should be shrugged off.
He didn't get enough recognition for how important he played in the team's role in winning an NBA Championship this season, especially in the NBA Finals having to go up against a red-hot Kyrie Irving.
Overrated: Jayson Tatum
Look, the Boston Celtics are probably the most talented team in the NBA on paper. It's hard to pinpoint any weak spot on their roster. But there may not be a more overrated player on their team than Jayson Tatum. From a talent perspective, it's clear he has an elite skill set.
However, something is missing from him embracing the role of a true superstar. Even though he won his first NBA Championship, and did get that monkey off his back, he did so with arguably the most talented roster in modern history. He's a really, really good player. A great one even. But he's far from all-time great status or even that level of trajectory.