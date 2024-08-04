NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
New York Knicks
Underrated: Donte DiVincenzo
With how important of a player Donte DiVincenzo emerged for the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs this past season, it's almost impossible not to consider him as one of the most underrated players on the roster. He's not one of the bigger names on the team's roster, but still proved his significance to the team on the biggest stage. In fact, he was the team's second-leading scorer in the postseason.
DiVincenzo as the fourth or fifth-best player on the team is absolutely absurd, and it's this depth that makes the Knicks a legit championship contender heading into next season.
Overrated: Julius Randle
With how much the New York Knicks didn't seem to miss much of a beat with him out of the lineup due to injury, I can't help but wonder if Julius Randle is a bit overrated. He's a good player but is clearly not as valuable as a few other players on the roster. Eligible for a contract extension, we're going to find out quickly just how much the Knicks value him.
There's at least an outside chance that New York elects to move on from Randle before they choose to sign him to an extension.