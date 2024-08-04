NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Oklahoma City Thunder
Underrated: Jalen Williams
The Oklahoma City Thunder have one of the most young, talented rosters in the NBA but there's an argument to be made that Jalen Williams hasn't gotten quite nearly the recognition that he deserves as a strong supporting star next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Part of that is due to the rise of Chet Holmgren and part of that is simple miscalculation from the league as a whole.
However, heading into his third season, there's no question that Williams will be on star watch.
Overrated: Isaiah Hartenstein
For as much as I don't want to belittle the Oklahoma City Thunder's big move of the offseason, I don't love the move for Isaiah Hartenstein. Deep down, I simply don't believe that he can be the long-term starting center next to Chet Holmgren. And if that's going to be the plan for the Thunder, I'm not sure if that works out.
That contract is going to look like an overpay if he's a backup. That's the biggest reason why he could end up being given an overrated label.