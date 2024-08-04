NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Orlando Magic
Underrated: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
The Orlando Magic made one of the best signings of the offseason when they acquired Kentavious Caldwell-Pope via free agency. He checks a lot of the boxes that they needed in the backcourt and could be critical to the team taking a big step forward next season.
Because of the big-name talent he played with during his time with the Denver Nuggets, it's easy to see why KCP has to be considered one of the most underrated players in the league. He should give the Magic a huge boost this upcoming season.
Overrated: Franz Wagner
Franz Wagner has truly come onto the scene for the Orlando Magic over the past couple of seasons. He's emerged as one of the most important players on the team. But there are some that believe he could be considered one of the most overrated players in the league.
Considering the sizable contract extension he signed, Wagner is only going to be under a bigger microscope this season. And if he struggles in big moments, as he did in Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the narrative of him being an overrated player is only going to spread.