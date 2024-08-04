NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Philadelphia 76ers
Underrated: Kelly Oubre Jr.
As the Philadelphia 76ers completely revamped their roster, I do believe that it was important for them to find a way to keep Kelly Oubre Jr. around. Even though he may not lived up to expectations with the Charlotte Hornets, he did emerge as an important piece for the Sixers this past season.
Bringing him back will give them the flexibility that the Sixers will need heading into next season. Considering how little he's been valued around the league over the past two years, he has to be considered one of the most underrated players in the league.
Overrated: Caleb Martin
It seems that over the last few seasons, any mid-tier free agent that has left the Miami Heat has found himself in a position where they've been labeled as an overrated player by their new fan base. Of late, those players have been Kendrick Nunn, Gabe Vincent, and even Max Strus to a certain extent. I can't help but wonder if Caleb Martin could be the next player to fall in that bucket as he inked with the Philadelphia 76ers this past summer.
Maybe Philly is able to buck the recent trend, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on heading into an extremely important season for the Sixers.