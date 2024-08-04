NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Portland Trail Blazers
Underrated: Anfernee Simons
Even though the Portland Trail Blazers may not consider Anfernee Simons to be a part of their foundational core, especially with the reporting that they could end up trading him before the start of the season, that doesn't mean he isn't a good player. In fact, in the right system, I'd argue that Simons has great value across the league.
For one reason or another, he may not be in the right situation with the Blazers for his skill set to be maximized. I still believe he's an underrated player compared to how he's viewed across the league.
Overrated: Deandre Ayton
It should come as no surprise to see that Deandre Ayton is probably the most overrated player on the Portland Trail Blazers roster. This is actually a process that began long before he was traded to the Blazers. But as he continues to struggle with consistency, it's easy to see why he's going to continue to get the label of an overrated player.
The unfortunate part of Ayton's inconsistencies is that he has all the tools to be a great player in the NBA. For one reason or another, he's failed to make that final jump to stardom over the last few seasons of his career.