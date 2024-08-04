NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Sacramento Kings
Underrated: Keegan Murray
Heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, there is a lot riding on the continued development of Keegan Murray. While he's not considered a sure-fire star player just yet, he has all the tools to be just that. The fact that most of the general NBA fan base doesn't know about him yet makes him the most underrated player on the Sacramento Kings roster.
If the Kings are going to take a step forward in their development as a team, Murray is likely going to play a big part in that. If he does make that jump to stardom in year 3, which many around the team is expecting, the Kings could be a strong dark horse in the Western Conference this season.
Overrated: Domantas Sabonis
Before I jump down this path, I want to say that Domantas Sabonis is a really good player. He may not be a foundational piece to a franchise. And that's the role the Kings have given him, so that's why I believe he's a bit overrated. Sabonis as your third or fourth best player is good. Relying on Sabonis to be your best or even second-best player, well the proof is in the Kings' pudding over the past two seasons.