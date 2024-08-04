NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
San Antonio Spurs
Underrated: Victor Wembanyama
Even though Victor Wembanyama is coming off a historic rookie season in the NBA, I still don't believe he's garnered the respect that he deserves here. Wemby is coming to take over the league and I'm not sure if people are ready for it. It may come as soon as this season and the signs were very evident during his first season with the San Antonio Spurs.
For as great as Wemby can and already is, he still has to be considered one of the most underrated players in the NBA right now. Wemby should be in the same conversation as the rest of the top players in this league. Quite frankly, I'm not sure he is at the moment.
Overrated: Keldon Johnson
As the San Antonio Spurs pivoted toward a rebuild, Keldon Johnson emerged as one of the most productive young players on the roster. However, in the past year, his importance to the team has certainly taken a turn. Since being moved off his starting spot, Johnson's production has dipped and it's become more and more clear that perhaps he may not be considered a big part of the team's future.
At least for now, he has to be considered one of the most overrated players on San Antonio's roster.