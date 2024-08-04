NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Toronto Raptors
Underrated: Immanuel Quickley
Considering he never truly got the recognition for his excellent play in New York, it's hard not to consider Immanuel Quickley as one of the most underrated players in the league considering he's in an even bigger shadow. But when you watch Quickley play, it's hard not to be impressed with the way he handles himself.
As he continues to cement himself as a consistent starter for the Raptors, the Quickley secret is going to eventually get out - he's a really good player.
Overrated: RJ Barrett
For as big of a name as he already was coming out of Duke, it's hard not to consider RJ Barrett as a bit of an overrated player considering how much of a polarizing player he's become over the last few seasons - and that certainly followed him as he made the move from New York to Toronto.
The good news is that in Toronto, he doesn't have to be a savior. And that will only play into his favor. If he can carve out a comfortable role with the Raptors, perhaps we'll finally see Barrett make the jump to stardom.