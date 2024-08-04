NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Utah Jazz
Underrated: Collin Sexton
A player who enjoyed a breakout season before suffering a significant knee injury a few years back, Collin Sexton has been written off across the league. That's one of the reasons he was considered a "throw-in" a few years ago when the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.
Slowly, over the past two seasons, Sexton has begun to rediscover himself as an effective combo guard. As one of the most underrated players on their roster, Sexton is certainly a player to keep an eye on heading into this upcoming season.
Overrated: John Collins
During the first few years of his career, John Collins made a name for himself with the Atlanta Hawks. However, over the last few seasons, Collins has struggled to maintain that level of effectiveness - first with the Hawks and now with the Utah Jazz.
At this point in his career, considering his status and contract, it's easy to suggest that Collins is the most overrated player on the Jazz's roster at the moment. He could still revive his career, but it's becoming less and less likely with every passing season.