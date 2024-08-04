NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Brooklyn Nets
Underrated: Dorian Finney-Smith
After pivoting to a full-on rebuild, the Brooklyn Nets are going to be one of the most interesting teams to keep an eye on this year. On paper, one of the most underrated players on their roster is Dorian Finney-Smith. So much so that every contender should be trying to pry him away from the Nets via trade.
As a strong supporting piece who knows his role, DFS could be a truly impactful two-way frontcourt player who would be an excellent fit on any team. Hopefully, he'll finally get his chance to prove his worth on a contender.
Overrated: Nic Claxton
I'm all for players getting as much money as they can on the open market, but paying Nic Claxton $100 million is certainly a decision. I'm sure Claxton is a really good player but I'm not sure he impacts the game enough on both ends of the floor to warrant him being that tier of player in the NBA.
Good on Claxton for getting that big deal. But with the pressure and expectations that come with being a $100 million player, Claxton is destined to emerge as one of the league's most overrated players next season.