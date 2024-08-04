NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Washington Wizards
Underrated: Kyle Kuzma
It's easy to forget about how good a player is when he happens to play for a team that isn't competing for a playoff spot. That's the sense I get when trying to analyze Kyle Kuzma. As a player with a great offensive skill set, Kuzma has the size and talent to be a truly impactful supporting star on a championship team.
He simply hasn't gotten that opportunity thus far in his career. Because of the situation he finds himself in, he often gets overlooked as a star-caliber talent.
Overrated: Jordan Poole
It shouldn't be all that surprising to see Jordan Poole as the Washington Wizards' most overrated player on the team. Because of his time with the Golden State Warriors, and his two breakout seasons, Poole is a bigger name than perhaps his game should indicate.
He's certainly struggled during his time with the Wizards and while it would be insane to count him out this early in his career, it doesn't seem as if he's ever going to regain the emerging star status as he did during his first breakout year in Golden State.