NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Charlotte Hornets
Underrated: Brandon Miller
Even though they haven't gotten the results they want quite yet, there's no question that the Charlotte Hornets are building a really fun young team. One of their most underrated players heading into the future is Brandon Miller. It seems like Miller has been overlooked as one of the better young players in the league. I understand part of that stems from entering the league as the same year as Victor Wembanyama, but Miller should be getting more love for the type of rookie season he had.
I imagine as he continues to develop, that will end up being the case.
Overrated: LaMelo Ball
LaMelo Ball has done almost everything right since entering the league. He's relatively kept his mouth shut and has let his game do the talking. And for the most part, he's been quite productive. At the same time, he hasn't evolved into the franchise superstar that perhaps many were hoping he would be when he joined the league.
Don't get it wrong; he's a really good player. At this point in his career, I simply don't believe he has as high of a ceiling as some were initially saying he would have when he entered the league. And he's slightly overrated because of that.