NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Chicago Bulls
Underrated: Zach LaVine
With the way the narrative has evolved around Zach LaVine over the last year, it's pretty easy to say that he's become arguably one of the most underrated players in the NBA. Heading into this season, as the Chicago Bulls continue to undersell his value, that's not going to change.
Wherever he gets traded, LaVine is going to have a huge chip on his shoulder to prove everyone wrong. At this point, with how much he's been counted out, how can you blame him?
Overrated: Josh Giddey
The amazing part of all this is that the Bulls have placed a ton of unwanted expectations on the shoulders of Josh Giddey. Because of the magnitude of the trade, there's likely going to be a portion of the fan base that is going to expect Giddey to emerge as somewhat of a franchise savior.
Let me be the first to say, that's not going to happen. Giddey is not that level of player. At least he hasn't shown that through the first few years of his career. He's going to be a good player for the Bulls; there's no denying that. However, I don't believe he's going to salvage the franchise by any means.