NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Cleveland Cavaliers
Underrated: Darius Garland
Considering how he's been labeled as a bit of an awkward fit next to Donovan Mitchell, I don't think it's outrageous to suggest that Darius Garland has emerged as an underrated player for the team - especially if there's a belief that he hasn't reached his peak yet through the first few years of his career.
I believe there is some truth to that and hopefully, he is able to mesh even more alongside Mitchell this season to prove his naysayers wrong. Garland taking another step forward, proving his worth would be one of the better storylines to emerge in the Eastern Conference.
Overrated: Jarrett Allen
For as talented as their core is, I do have concerns about Jarrett Allen being considered a foundational piece for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Don't get me wrong; Allen is a really good player. I'm not sure it makes much sense to have him alongside Evan Mobley long-term. Even less so when the team is looking for other avenues to improve their roster to help elevate them to contender status in the East.
At this point, considering how Cleveland refuses to explore the possibility of trading him, I can't help but wonder if he's a tad bit overrated.