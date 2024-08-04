NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Dallas Mavericks
Underrated: P.J. Washington
At the start of this past year's NBA playoffs, it was clear that the Dallas Mavericks were going to need a consistent third option to arise next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. That's exactly what transpired with the emergence of P.J. Washington, as he became a key part of the Mavericks' success which led them all the way to the NBA Finals.
At this point in his career, Washington continues to be one of the most underrated players on their roster, and as he prepares for his first full season in Dallas, it is safe to say that we should all expect big things from him this year.
Overrated: Klay Thompson
Taking away what he's done in the past, it's safe to say that Klay Thompson is probably the most overrated player on the Dallas Mavericks roster heading into the 2024–25 NBA season. Because of his name, and the résumé that he brings after inking with the Mavs this summer, there's going to be big expectations placed on the shoulders of Thompson.
Considering he is past his prime, that could end up being a big mistake and there could be many fans in Dallas disappointed with his production this year.