NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Denver Nuggets
Underrated: Aaron Gordon
One big part of the Denver Nuggets' emergence as a championship contender in the Western Conference over the past few years squarely falls on the impact that Aaron Gordon has made. Since being acquired by the team a few NBA Trade Deadlines ago, Gordon has emerged as one of the most important players on the team that isn't named Nikola Jokic.
If the Nuggets are going to continue to be a championship threat in the West, you'd have to imagine that Gordon is going to continue to be a big reason why.
Overrated: Michael Porter Jr.
The Denver Nuggets are one of the most talented teams in the NBA and one of the players that perhaps gets a little bit more credit than he probably deserves is Michael Porter Jr. As an excellent shooter and overall offensive player, there are too many times when Porter is too inconsistent in key moments.
As we saw even in their NBA Finals appearance two seasons ago, there are many times when the Nuggets win on the big stage despite Porter, and not because of him.