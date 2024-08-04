NBA: Analyzing each team's most underrated and overrated player heading into 2024-25
Detroit Pistons
Underrated: Jaden Ivey
The Detroit Pistons have plenty of issues that they have to iron out if they're going to emerge as an intriguing young team in the Eastern Conference this season. One prospect who could be on the verge of having a big season is Jaden Ivey. The talent has always been there for Ivey and he remains one of the most underrated - and underutilized - players on the team.
With a new head coach in town, there's hope that Ivey will have a career awakening this season. He has all the tools for that to happen and if it does, we shouldn't be all that surprised.
Overrated: Cade Cunningham
For as much as the Detroit Pistons value Cade Cunningham, there is an argument to be made that he could be considered a bit of an overrated player. He's getting paid as the face of the franchise but hasn't been consistent enough throughout the first few years of his career to make an impact as one.
The hope is that this is the year when it all begins to come together for Cunningham, but that's also far from a guarantee. Cunningham is a good player, but I'm not sure he should be considered a foundational piece of the franchise just yet.