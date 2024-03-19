NBA: Buy or sell 5 eye-catching late-season trends that can't be ignored
We take a closer look at five eye-catching late-season trends that can't be ignored any longer.
The LA Clippers are pretenders
For the majority of the season, the LA Clippers have looked like one of the best teams in the Western Conference. However, over the last few weeks, that sentiment has certainly changed. The Clippers are struggling and as they battle to hold off teams in the West for the fourth seed, you can't help but wonder if this team has lost its championship shine. Since February 7, the Clippers are just 8-10.
The Clippers fell from possibly being the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference to a team that is going to be lucky to host a first-round playoff series. That just goes to show how quickly circumstances and momentum can change in the NBA. With just a few weeks in the regular season, you can't help but wonder if the Clippers have been pretenders this entire time.
For as much talent as the Clippers have on their roster, there is certainly much to be concerned about for this team heading into the postseason. Right now, this team is not playing like a contender. And it's hard to think otherwise with the playoff struggles that their stars have also faced individually of late.
Verdict: Sell