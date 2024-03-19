NBA: Buy or sell 5 eye-catching late-season trends that can't be ignored
We take a closer look at five eye-catching late-season trends that can't be ignored any longer.
The streaking Orlando Magic
For much of the season, the Orlando Magic have been a good story. But in the Eastern Conference, not much more than just that. However, as the end of the season quickly approaches, you can't help but wonder if this team could make some noise early on in the postseason. The Magic haven't faded toward the end of the year as perhaps some believed they would. In fact, you can actually make the case that they've gotten stronger down the stretch.
Since the All-Star Break, the Magic is 10-3. Also during that stretch, Orlando is sporting the best defensive rating and top 5 net rating in the NBA. Even though their offense has continued to be streaky during this recent stretch, there's a lot to like about how this young team is heading into the postseason.
The big question is whether the streaky Magic can make some noise this season in the playoffs. If I had to project, I'd lean no. However, that doesn't mean the Magic's future is very bright. Orlando is going to get some much-needed playoff experience this season and then will be in a great position to take another step forward in the Eastern Conference next season. Even though I'm selling their recent surge into the postseason, there may not be a young team in the East in a better position moving forward than the Magic.
Verdict: Sell