NBA Christmas: Ranking the 5 X-Mas Day games by watchability
Previewing the huge NBA Christmas Day slate.
Ranking each of the 5 NBA Christmas Day games in terms of watchability.
The unofficial start to the season for many casual NBA fans is nearly here. Christmas Day is generally the point in the season when the (casual) national fan base is introduced into the new season. Even though we're more than 20 games into the regular season, the NBA is truly going to hit its stride in the weeks following its showcase on Christmas Day.
With the national eyes squarely on the NBA, we rank each of the five Christmas Day games by watchability.
5. Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets - 1:30 p.m. ET
In years past, a Christmas Day matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets would be one of the most anticipated matchups. However, with the Warriors' struggles and Draymond Green's indefinite suspension, this pairing doesn't necessarily have the intrigue it would've had last season.
The Warriors are not even a playoff team at the moment. The defending champion Nuggets are pacing themselves through the regular season. Even though there's a chance the Warriors and Nuggets play an entertaining game, I can't imagine it will birth as much hype as it would've if they both had been top 3 in the West standings heading into it.
Nevertheless, Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic are still two very big reasons why you should tune in.