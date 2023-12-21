NBA Christmas: Ranking the 5 X-Mas Day games by watchability
Previewing the huge NBA Christmas Day slate.
4. Philadelphia 76ers @ Miami Heat - 7:00 p.m. ET
On any other night, you can make the argument that a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat would be the highlight of the evening. But the Sixers and Heat coming in at No. 4 tells you just how loaded this year's Christmas Day slate is. Nevertheless, a matchup between the Sixers and Heat, assuming health, is sure to offer some pretty good intrigue from individual matchups to a battle between two of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.
With Bam Adebayo back for the Heat, we get to see him matchup with Joel Embiid on the big stage, along with Jimmy Butler, and the ongoing debate of Tyler Herro vs. Tyrese Maxey. Not to mention that there's somewhat of a silent rivalry between the Heat and Sixers. If the players won't admit to it, the fan base certainly would.
How the Heat has struggled with injuries so far this season, there's a chance these two teams end up squaring off in the first round of the playoffs. considering how dangerous the Heat was last season as the 8th seed, this potential early-round series could have the feel of an Eastern Conference finals pairing. And we will get a preview of that on Christmas Day.