NBA Christmas: Ranking the 5 X-Mas Day games by watchability
Previewing the huge NBA Christmas Day slate.
3. Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns - 9:30 p.m. ET
The late-night matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns checks in at No. 3 here. The star power that this pairing contains is what has it ranked this high. Even though the Phoenix Suns haven't been as good as many thought they'd be this season, their star duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker is must-see TV on most nights. Even more so when they're going to be going head-to-head with Luka Doncic and the upstart Dallas Mavericks.
It's been a tale of two stories for the Mavs and Suns this season. Phoenix is struggling mightily to find their footing and is ranked 10th in the Western Conference standings through the first 27 games of the season. The Mavs, on the other hand, have been a pleasant surprise after missing the playoffs entirely last year. Dallas is just 1.5 games back of the second seed and has the look of a dark horse threat in the West.
Luka can make a strong early-season argument for NBA MVP with the way he has the Mavs playing so far this season. Luka on Christmas night is going to be a sight to see.