NBA Christmas: Ranking the 5 X-Mas Day games by watchability
Previewing the huge NBA Christmas Day slate.
2. Milwaukee Bucks @ New York Knicks - 11:00 a.m. ET
A battle between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in Madison Square Garden is what the NBA on Christmas Day is all about. And this matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks is what will get the festivities started on Christmas. It gets no better than this - wake up, open presents, and enjoy Bucks-Knicks while enjoying a late breakfast or an early lunch. Basketball and Madison Square Garden have become a staple of Christmas Day.
On the court, this is an intriguing matchup too. Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett - what is there not to like? The Bucks and Knicks are two teams that could end up meeting in the Eastern Conference semifinals if the seeding falls the right way too. The Bucks will be looking to keep their momentum going while New York will be looking to send a message to the rest of the East.
Lillard and Brunson going at each other on the offensive end with Giannis taking over Madison Square Garden is something that can't afford to be missed in between Christmas festivities.