NBA Christmas: Ranking the 5 X-Mas Day games by watchability
Previewing the huge NBA Christmas Day slate.
1. Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Lakers - 4:00 p.m. ET
Is there any surprise that the matchup between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers comes in at No. 1 on this list? For as traditional as a morning Christmas Day in Madison Square Garden is, so is an afternoon game in Los Angeles. And having the Celtics flying in makes it that much more special. And that's not just because of the storied history that the Celtics and Lakers share; it's so much more this season. Both the Celtics and Lakers are hoping to be championship contenders and this could be a preview of an NBA Finals matchup.
The Celtics have been the best team in the league this season and this could be viewed as a measuring stick game for a Lakers team that has been quite inconsistent at times this season. Add in the star power that both teams present, and it's easy to see why this is the game that is likely to garner the most eyeballs on Christmas Day.
The NBA Christmas Day slate is deep and strong this season. On the national stage, there will be something for every basketball land NBA fan.