NBA Draft Rumors: Bronny James inching toward college basketball debut for USC?
2024 NBA Draft prospect Bronny James could be inching closer to making his USC debut.
Heading into the 2024 College Basketball season, one of the bigger names to watch was Bronny James. Even though he's a 2024 NBA Draft prospect, that's not the biggest reason why many were intrigued with how he would perform at USC. Instead, it is because he's the son of NBA legend LeBron James.
Not only is he the son of LeBron but the fact that LeBron has been on record saying he wants to play alongside his son in the NBA has put even more eyes on his prospects of making the jump to the Association.
Before he even played a minute for USC, there was a growing expectation that he was going to declare for the NBA Draft after his freshman season. However, after suffering cardiac arrest during a summer practice with USC, all of that immediately was in jeopardy.
After the incident, there was no guarantee that Bronny would play again this season, let alone resume his career. However, the early indications were that he would make a full recovery and the next few days and weeks after the near-tragic event were equally as encouraging.
Now there is an optimism that Bronny will return to basketball at some point soon. According to a recent report, Bronny has been cleared to play basketball and return to action. Over the next few days, Bronny is expected to return to practice and eventually make his debut for the Trojans.
Where Bronny James stands as a 2024 NBA Draft prospect
At the moment, it's almost impossible to predict where Bronny would be drafted if he were to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft. On one hand, there's no question that LeBron could influence if and where he's drafted. Especially if he says he's going to play for whatever team selects his son.
On the other hand, Bronny has yet to play a college game and it's difficult to project what type of talent he may end up being at the next level.
For one, he's not on any 2024 NBA Draft projections. And that's probably the safest route to take. Until we see Bronny play for USC, it's almost impossible to try and predict what type of player he could be in the NBA.
Nevertheless, this is good news all around. It's great to hear that Bronny has made a full recovery and that he's set to resume his basketball career after a scary situation.