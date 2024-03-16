NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
Golden State Warriors
Best contract: Brandin Podziemski (3-years, $13 million
The Golden State Warriors may have their hands full heading into the offseason but all is not that terrible for the team in terms of their finances. However, there's no question that the best contract on the team remains to be rookie Brandin Podziemski. He's shown promise during his rookie season, averaging 10 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 38 percent shooting from 3-point range, and is just due $13 million over the next three years.
Add in the fact that they'll likely have control over him as a restricted free agent in the years that follow only cements this narrative.
Worst contract: Andrew Wiggins (3-years, $85 million)
This season, Andrew Wiggins has not looked like Andrew Wiggins. Two years ago, Wiggins had emerged as a key cog to their championship formula. Now, there's no guarantee that he'll be on the roster at the start of next season. In fact, at this point, it would be surprising if the Warriors didn't strongly shop Wiggins on the trade market during the summer.
Considering he's due $85 million over the next three years, the Warriors could have some real trouble in trading him. With how Wiggins has played this season, he's certainly not on a good contract for Golden State.