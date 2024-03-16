NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Houston Rockets
Best contract: Jabari Smith Jr. (2-years, $21 million)
It would be easy to place Alperen Sengun in this spot for the Houston Rockets but the reality is that he's likely going to get a massive contract extension this summer. Because of that, Jabari Smith Jr. gets the nod here for the Rockets when it comes to the "best" contract on their books. The Rockets have two years before they have to work on an extension for Smith. And even though he's somewhat overlooked as a young talent, Smith has taken another step forward in his development this season.
It'll be interesting to see how Smith looks in his third season with the Rockets and that could be the ultimate test to see if he's ever going to reach his long-term ceiling as a player.
Worst contract: Fred VanVleet (2-years, $86 million)
Because of how much the Houston Rockets have underperformed this season, it's hard to place any other player in this spot than Fred VanVleet. The Rockets went all-in on VanVleet during the offseason and it simply hasn't paid off. Despite that, Houston still owes VanVleet roughly $86 million over the next two years. That's borderline untradable money for a player who simply doesn't make as big of an impact as perhaps the Rockets thought he would.