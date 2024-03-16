NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
Indiana Pacers
Best contract: Aaron Nesmith (3-years, $33 million)
The copout for this exercise would be to say that Tyrese Haliburton is the best contract that the Indiana Pacers have on their books heading into the offseason. However, that's not entirely true. Aaron Nesmith, an underrated starter for the Pacers, is on an incredibly cheap deal that should not be taken for granted.
As a legit starter, Nesmith is making less than $12 million over the next three seasons for the Pacers. Even if he is just a spot-starter, Nesmith holds value and is a contributing piece off the bench for Indiana. There's no question his contract holds true value for this team in any way they want to use it, whether it's for their benefit as a contributor or even using it in a trade in the future.
Worst contract: Pascal Siakam (impending max contract)
In a vacuum, the gamble for Pascal Siakam seems like a no-brainer for the Indiana Pacers. However, with how shaky the team has looked this season has given me some concerns about their future. The fact that the Pacers have to give Siakam a max extension this summer is only going to bring about more concerns if they get off to a slow start next season.
Siakam checks in here with his essential max extension promise from the Pacers by offloading a plethora of future first-round picks for him in the deal with the Toronto Raptors.