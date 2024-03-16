NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Exploring every NBA team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason.
LA Clippers
Best contract: Norman Powell (2-years, $40 million)
The LA Clippers have looked a little bit like the championship contender that most expected this team to be heading into this season. A big part of that is that the team has been relatively healthy all season long. One underrated part of this team, especially after somewhat gutting their depth in the trade for James Harden, has been the consistent production from Norman Powell. Quite frankly, I'm not sure where the Clippers would be right now without Powell's consistent production off the bench this season.
He's an underrated part of the Clippers' overall success this year. And if they're going to make a deep playoff run, you'd have to imagine that Powell is going to play a big part in that. With two years left on his contract, making just $20 million per season, Powell is one of the best-value contracts in the NBA right now.
Worst contract: Kawhi Leonard (3-years, $152 million)
It's pretty simple when it comes to labeling Kawhi Leonard as the "worst" contract that the Clippers have on their roster at the moment. He can't stay healthy. Even though he has for the most part this season, it's hard to bet that over the course of three years, that will continue to be the case.
Over his five seasons with the Clippers, Kawhi hasn't played 60 regular season games in a year until this season. Kawhi is a really good player and the Clippers had to pay him but that doesn't make this gamble a great deal either.