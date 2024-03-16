NBA: Every team's best and worst contract heading into the offseason
Memphis Grizzlies
Best contract: Ja Morant (4-years, $163 million)
If there's one thing we've learned this season, it's that Ja Morant is a very important player to the Memphis Grizzlies. Perhaps even more important than most originally believed. Compared to the other superstars around the league, Morant is on a great deal. By the end of this deal, he's still going to be making less than $45 million. That's a fraction of what some other teams will be paying their No. 1 options in a few years.
Worst contract: Desmond Bane (5-years, $197 million)
The biggest potential issue that the Grizzlies could run into with this contract given to Desmond Bane is the fact that he may not be the legit No. 2 that the team needs next to Ja Morant. And if he's not, they're certainly going to reach a point in the next season or two in which Memphis realizes that they're overpaying him.
And once the Grizzlies realize that, they may have to trade him. That may not be that easy to do considering the way the trade market has fluctuated over the last couple of offseasons.